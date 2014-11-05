UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp reported an 11.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, buoyed by a weak yen and strong sales in the United States.
The world's biggest automaker said operating profit reached 659.22 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in July-September, compared with the 650.7 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit, which includes earnings made with joint venture partners in China, rose 23 percent to 539.06 billion yen.
Shares in Toyota ended up 0.1 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 114.3000 yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources