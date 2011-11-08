TOKYO Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp posted a
32 percent drop in quarterly operating profit and withdrew its
full-year profit forecasts as Thai floods pose a fresh threat to
production while supply shortages from the March earthquake kept
output low.
Toyota is also drowning under a stubbornly strong yen, which
is making its annual exports of 1.5 million vehicles from Japan
unprofitable and less competitive against cars from the likes of
Hyundai Motor Co .
Toyota said on Tuesday its operating profit for
July-September was 75.39 billion yen ($966 million), worse than
an average estimate of 101.3 billion yen in a Reuters survey of
12 analysts. Second-quarter net profit was 80.42 billion yen,
down 18.5 percent.
For the year to March 31, 2012, Toyota had forecast an
operating profit of 450 billion yen, but it withdrew its
full-year forecasts for profit and vehicle sales due to
uncertainty surrounding the Thai floods.
($1 = 78.030 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing
by Matt Driskill)