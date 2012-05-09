Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
TOKYO May 9 Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top automaker, said quarterly operating profit jumped more than five-fold to $3 billion and would treble in the current year as vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows.
January-March operating profit increased to 238.5 billion yen beating a consensus estimate of 223 billion yen in a survey of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 121 billion yen from 25.4 billion yen a year ago.
For the year to next March, Toyota forecast operating profit would rise to 1 trillion yen ($12.54 billion), its highest since the global financial crisis. Consensus forecasts have been for a full-year profit of 990 billion yen.
Toyota shares have gained more than a third since the broad market trough in late-November, outperforming local rivals Nissan and Honda, U.S. competitors General Motors and Ford and Volkswagen, but lagging BMW's 41 percent jump. The main Topix share index is up by a tenth over the same period.
($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.