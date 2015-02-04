TOKYO Feb 4 Toyota Motor Corp lifted
its operating profit guidance by 8 percent on Wednesday as a
weaker yen increases the value of sales overseas and makes up
for slumping demand at home.
The world's biggest automaker now expects record operating
profit of 2.70 trillion yen ($22.93 billion) for the year ending
March 31. That compared with a previous forecast of 2.5 trillion
yen as well as the 2.762 trillion yen average estimate of 30
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For October-December, Toyota said operating profit grew 27
percent to 762.88 billion yen, versus the 690.21 billion yen
estimate of 15 analysts. It also changed its U.S. dollar-yen
exchange rate assumption to 109 yen for the current year, from
104 yen.
The yen's decline has been a boon for Toyota, which exports
roughly half of its vehicles produced in Japan. Cost-cutting
undertaken when the yen hovered at record highs in recent years
has also helped the automaker's bottom line.
($1 = 117.7300 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)