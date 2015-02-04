* Sees FY op profit at 2.7 trln yen vs 2.5 trln yen
* Ups dollar-yen assumption to 109 yen vs 104 yen
* Q3 op profit rises 27 pct to 763 bln yen, beating analyst
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Feb 4 Toyota Motor Corp lifted
its operating profit guidance on Wednesday in a widely expected
move, as a weaker yen increases the value of sales overseas and
makes up for slumping demand at home.
The yen's decline has been a boon for Toyota, which exports
roughly half of its vehicles produced in Japan. Cost-cutting
undertaken when the yen hovered at record highs in recent years
has also helped the automaker's bottom line.
The world's biggest automaker now expects record profit of
2.70 trillion yen ($22.93 billion) for the year ending March 31.
That is 8 percent higher than the previous forecast of 2.5
trillion yen and compares with the 2.762 trillion yen average
estimate of 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The revised guidance puts Toyota's operating profit margin
forecast at 10.0 percent from 9.4 percent based on the previous
projection.
"This is the result of our efforts started during the
strong-yen era to boost per-vehicle profitability and lower
fixed costs," Managing Officer Takuo Sasaki said of the margin.
For October-December, Toyota said operating profit grew 27
percent to 762.88 billion yen, versus the 690.21 billion yen
estimate of 15 analysts. It also changed its U.S. dollar-yen
exchange rate assumption to 109 yen for the current year, from
104 yen.
In the United States, Toyota's biggest market, the automaker
has outperformed Japanese rivals thanks to a line-up that spans
all vehicle categories. Cheaper fuel has hit sales of the Prius
and other green models but fanned demand for its Lexus luxury
brand, pickup trucks and other high-margin vehicles where
Japanese peers have fewer offerings.
On Wednesday, the company nudged up its annual sales
forecast for North America to 2.75 million vehicles from 2.74
million, while trimming its projections for Japan, Asia and
Europe.
Company watchers are now awaiting the end of Toyota's
three-year freeze on new factories through March 2016, aimed at
preventing unchecked expansion. In the meantime, capacity
constraints are widely expected to curb sales growth.
Last month, Toyota said it expects its global sales to drop
1 percent this calendar year, dragged down by a sharp decline in
Japan, where car sales are dwindling due to the lingering effect
of a sales tax hike last April.
Shares of Toyota ended 2.4 percent higher ahead of the
earnings announcement, versus a 2.0 percent gain in the
benchmark index.
($1 = 117.7300 yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)