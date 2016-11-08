(Corrects last sentence to say Toyota raised its full-year
profit forecast)
TOKYO Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp on
Tuesday reported a 43 percent slide in second-quarter operating
profit as the automaker continued to smart from a strong yen.
Operating profit at the world's top-selling automaker was
474.6 billion yen ($4.55 billion) in the July-September period,
compared with 827.4 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was roughly in line with the 476.26 billion yen
average of 12 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toyota changed its full-year budgeted yen rate to 103
versus the U.S. dollar and 114 to the euro, from 102 and 113
respectively. It lifted its forecast for full-year operating
profit to 1.7 trillion yen from 1.6 trillion yen, which would be
its lowest since 2013.
($1 = 104.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)