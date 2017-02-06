UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 6 Toyota Motor Corp on Monday raised its full-year profit forecast by 9.7 percent as the world's No. 2 automaker expects a bigger reprieve from a weakening yen while cost-cutting efforts also help.
The Japanese automaker expects net profit through March to come in at 1.7 trillion yen ($15.08 billion), compared with a previous forecast for 1.55 trillion yen. It also sees a higher operating profit of 1.85 trillion yen versus 1.7 trillion yen stated in November.
Analysts expect net profit to come in at 1.721 trillion yen for the year, and operating profit at 2.02 trillion yen.
Toyota still expects its full-year profit to tumble from last year's record 2.31 trillion yen, but its outlook has improved as it anticipates the domestic currency to average around 107 yen to the U.S. dollar and 118 yen to the euro through March, compared with previous forecasts of 103 yen and 114 yen respectively. ($1 = 112.7100 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources