UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it was cautious on its outlook for the Asian market, after it cut its full-year revenue forecast to account for lower sales in the region.
"The auto market especially in developed economies will remain strong, but Asia may not recover as much as we are hoping to see, so we are more cautious on our emerging market forecast," Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told reporters.
The world's biggest-selling automaker also said, without elaborating, that it would continue to use the highest quality airbag inflators it could source. The previous day, Honda Motor Co Ltd said it would stop using inflators from embattled supplier Takata Corp. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources