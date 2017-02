TOKYO Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would invest an additional 7 billion yen ($90 million) at its St. Petersburg factory to add stamping and resin-molding processes to the production of its popular Camry sedan.

Japan's top automaker said in a statement the new production processes would start at its 50,000 vehicles-a-year Russian factory in 2014. ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)