TOKYO Nov 27 Toyota Motor Corp outsold
Volkswagen AG for the fourth straight month in
October to remain the world's top-selling automaker so far this
year, after sales at the German carmaker suffered following the
diesel emissions scandal.
Toyota said on Friday its group vehicle sales totalled 8.35
million in the January-October period, more than the 8.26
million vehicles delivered by Volkswagen during the same period.
Toyota has continuously out sold Volkswagen on a year-to-date
basis since July.
Earlier this month, Volkswagen said its Volkswagen brand
sales fell 5.3 percent year-on-year in October, the first full
month after Europe's biggest automaker admitted that it cheated
diesel emissions tests in some of its cars sold in the United
States since 2009.
Group sales at the Japanese automaker in the year through
October eased 1.2 percent from the previous year, while
Volkswagen group sales for same period eased 1.7 percent on the
year.
