TOKYO, Jan 28 Toyota Motor Corp
regained the crown as the world's top selling automaker in 2012,
posting record-high sales and beating rivals General Motors
and Volkswagen.
Toyota said on Monday it sold 9.75 million vehicles
group-wide around the world last year, a record for the
75-year-old Japanese automaker and up 22.6 percent from a year
ago.
The result was in line with the company's December forecast,
and put it back in the No. 1 spot, which it lost in 2011 when it
was hit by a wave of negative publicity after a recall crisis in
the United States, and a disrupted supply chain following an
earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand.
Toyota held the global sales crown from 2008 through 2010,
but fell to third place in 2011 behind GM and Volkswagen.
GM sold 9.28 million vehicles in 2012, up 2.9 percent from a
year ago, while Volkswagen sold 9.07 million vehicles, up 11.2
percent.
Toyota aims to sell 9.91 million vehicles group-wide
globally in 2013, up 1.6 percent from 2012.
The Toyota group also includes sales at Daihatsu Motor Co
and Hino Motors Ltd. Toyota-only sales hit a
record-high 8.72 million vehicles, up 22.8 percent on a year
ago.
Toyota's domestic rival Nissan Motor Co said on
Monday it sold a record 4.94 million vehicles globally in 2012,
while Honda Motor Co sold 3.82 million vehicles, up 19
percent.