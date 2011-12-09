TOKYO Dec 9 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it expects the group to sell 7.38 million vehicles globally in the year to next March 31, down from the 7.60 million vehicles forecast that it withdrew last month due to disruptions from the Thai floods.

It also changed its average dollar rate assumption for the financial year to 78 yen and the euro to 109 yen, versus 80 yen and 116 yen assumed in August.

The company said it expects factories in Thailand to return to normal levels of production some time this month following the flooding there. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)