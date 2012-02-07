TOKYO Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday that it now expects groupwide global sales of 7.410 million vehicles in the year to March 31, higher than the 7.380 million it projected in early December.

Toyota tweaked its euro rate assumption for the current financial year to an average 108 yen from 109 yen. It kept its dollar rate assumption at 78 yen. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)