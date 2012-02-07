BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
TOKYO Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday that it now expects groupwide global sales of 7.410 million vehicles in the year to March 31, higher than the 7.380 million it projected in early December.
Toyota tweaked its euro rate assumption for the current financial year to an average 108 yen from 109 yen. It kept its dollar rate assumption at 78 yen. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company