TOKYO May 9 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it expects group-wide global sales to rise to 8.70 million vehicles in the business year to March 2013, from 7.352 million last business year.

The tally includes shipments at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd.

Toyota also said it was assuming a dollar rate of 80 yen and the euro at 105 yen for the year. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)