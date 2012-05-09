Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
TOKYO May 9 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it expects group-wide global sales to rise to 8.70 million vehicles in the business year to March 2013, from 7.352 million last business year.
The tally includes shipments at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd.
Toyota also said it was assuming a dollar rate of 80 yen and the euro at 105 yen for the year. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.