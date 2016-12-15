TOKYO Dec 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to sell 10.202 million vehicles globally next year, up 1 percent from an estimated tally of 10.091 million for 2016.

The world's biggest automaker said it aims to also boost production at the group, which includes small-car maker Daihatsu Motor and truck maker Hino Motors, by 1 percent to 10.366 million vehicles in 2017. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)