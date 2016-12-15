Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
TOKYO Dec 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to sell 10.202 million vehicles globally next year, up 1 percent from an estimated tally of 10.091 million for 2016.
The world's biggest automaker said it aims to also boost production at the group, which includes small-car maker Daihatsu Motor and truck maker Hino Motors, by 1 percent to 10.366 million vehicles in 2017. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.