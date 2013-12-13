Dec 13 Toyota Motor Corp will begin talks to
potentially settle hundreds of lawsuits alleging that defects
caused some of its vehicles to unexpectedly accelerate,
according to a court filing.
Thursday's order from U.S. District Judge James Selna in
California federal court put a halt to the lawsuits while
lawyers for Toyota and the plaintiffs try to resolve the cases.
A similar process will be established for cases in California
state court, Toyota said.
Toyota is facing hundreds of lawsuits over acceleration
issues, which prompted the Japanese automaker to recall millions
of vehicles starting in 2009.
The settlement process, which is open to all plaintiffs, is
slated to begin in February, according to the order. It will
apply to personal injury, wrongful death and property damage
lawsuits arising from the alleged acceleration issues.
Cases that do not settle during the initial process will
proceed to formal mediation and, if not resolved, will go to
trial, the order said.
A spokeswoman for Toyota, Carly Schaffner, said the company
stood behind the safety and quality of its vehicles.
"In our view, the process will bring greater efficiency to
the resolution of pending cases and provide a clear path forward
for those claims that cannot be resolved outside of trial," she
said in an emailed statement.
Elizabeth Cabraser, a lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, called
the order "an encouraging step, and at an appropriate time in
the litigation."
Toyota has been hit with more than 200 proposed class action
and 500 individual lawsuits alleging personal injuries or
property damage caused by the alleged acceleration problems,
according to a regulatory filing from the company.
A handful of cases have gone to trial so far. The first
federal trial in Brooklyn ended in a win for Toyota in 2011. The
second, in California state court, resulted in jurors absolving
Toyota of liability for a crash that killed the vehicle's
driver.
The latest trial, in Oklahoma, settled in October on
confidential terms after a jury returned an initial verdict
ordering Toyota to pay $3 million to plaintiffs.
In July, Selna gave final approval to a settlement valued at
more than $1.6 billion to resolve economic-loss claims, such as
reduced resale value, resulting from the alleged safety defects.
The federal case is In re: Toyota Motor Corp Unintended
Acceleration Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Central District of
California, No. 10-2151.