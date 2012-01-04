TOKYO Jan 5 Toyota Motor Corp is
seeking a price reduction of about 5,000 yen ($65) per tonne
from Nippon Steel Corp and other steelmakers for the
second half of the business year ending in March, in line with a
fall in materials prices, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
Steelmakers succeeded in hiking prices for steel sheet in the
last round of negotiations, citing higher materials prices, but
are resisting significant cuts this time due to depressed
earnings on the back of tougher competition against Asian
rivals.
($1 = 76.7400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Nobuhiro Kubo)