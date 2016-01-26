Jan 26 Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are discussing a potential partnership from a variety of angles, with cross-shareholdings a possibility, the Japanese financial daily Nikkei reported, without identifying its source.

The two automakers are looking to take advantage of each other's know-how and capitalize on demand for compact cars in India and other emerging economies, the Nikkei said.

