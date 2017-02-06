TOKYO Feb 6 Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp on Monday said they have agreed to begin formal talks aimed at forging a partnership between the two Japanese car makers in shared procurement, green vehicles, IT and safety technologies.

Toyota and Suzuki said in October they were exploring a partnership, citing technological challenges facing automakers and the need to keep up with consolidation in the global auto industry. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Cushing)