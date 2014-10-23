Oct 23 Toyota Motor Corp has sold some of its shares in U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc , the Nikkei financial daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/ZJyLgR)

Toyota had formed a partnership with Tesla in 2010 and said it would invest $50 million in the U.S. company to develop parts and production systems for electric vehicles.

Tesla and Toyota representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)