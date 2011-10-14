TOKYO Oct 14 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would extend the suspension of production at its three assembly plants in Thailand until Oct. 22.

Toyota had said earlier this week the plants would be closed until at least Oct. 15 due to disruption to the supply of parts from deadly floods in the country.

The three factories, which have a combined production capacity of 650,000 vehicles a year, have not been impacted directly by the floods, the company had said. Toyota is the top automaker in Thailand, a major export base for the firm. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)