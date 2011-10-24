(Corrects first paragraph after company spokesman states that production is being trimmed at several of its factories, not all)

TOKYO Oct 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that it would trim production at several of its Japanese vehicle assembly factories this week, from Oct. 24-28, by cancelling overtime, due to a shortage of Thai-made parts as floods in that country disrupted production.

Toyota had been ramping up production in Japan since last month to make up production lost due to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeast Japan and disrupted supply chains.

The world's biggest automaker said its Japan production plans beyond beyond Oct. 29 had yet to be decided. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)