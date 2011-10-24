* Toyota: to cancel overtime at 4 directly owned car plants

* Reduction planned at all Toyota vehicle assembly plants in Japan

* Output reduction estimated at 6,000 for this week

* No decision yet for production beyond Oct. 29 (Adds production loss estimate, details)

TOKYO, Oct 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would trim production at its Japanese vehicle assembly factories this week, from Oct. 24-28, due to a shortage of Thai-made parts as floods in that country disrupted supply.

The world's biggest automaker said it would cancel overtime at its four directly owned vehicle plants in Japan this week, while other subsidiaries and affiliates would also reduce vehicle assembly.

It estimated an output loss of about 6,000 vehicles in Japan for this week.

Toyota had been ramping up production at home since last month to make up for output lost due to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeast Japan and also disrupted the supply chain.

It has also suspended production in Thailand at least through Oct. 28, estimating lost output as of last week at 37,500 vehicles at its Southeast Asian export hub.

With the supply of about 100 parts affected in Thailand, Toyota has said it would also pull back production in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines this week.

Production plans beyond Oct. 29 in Japan have yet to be decided, Toyota said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)