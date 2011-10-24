* Toyota: to cancel overtime at 4 directly owned car plants
* Reduction planned at all Toyota vehicle assembly plants in
Japan
* Output reduction estimated at 6,000 for this week
* No decision yet for production beyond Oct. 29
(Adds production loss estimate, details)
TOKYO, Oct 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Monday it would trim production at its Japanese vehicle assembly
factories this week, from Oct. 24-28, due to a shortage of
Thai-made parts as floods in that country disrupted supply.
The world's biggest automaker said it would cancel overtime
at its four directly owned vehicle plants in Japan this week,
while other subsidiaries and affiliates would also reduce
vehicle assembly.
It estimated an output loss of about 6,000 vehicles in Japan
for this week.
Toyota had been ramping up production at home since last
month to make up for output lost due to the March 11 earthquake
and tsunami that struck northeast Japan and also disrupted the
supply chain.
It has also suspended production in Thailand at least
through Oct. 28, estimating lost output as of last week at
37,500 vehicles at its Southeast Asian export hub.
With the supply of about 100 parts affected in Thailand,
Toyota has said it would also pull back production in Indonesia,
Vietnam and the Philippines this week.
Production plans beyond Oct. 29 in Japan have yet to be
decided, Toyota said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)