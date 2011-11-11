(Adds background)

TOKYO Nov 11 Toyota said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to near normal levels in the Nov. 21-25 week, after Thai floods disrupted parts supplies, but that it was still unsure about output from Nov 28.

Production overseas from Nov. 21 would be decided depending on the circumstances, the automaker said in a release.

The floods inundated hundreds of parts suppliers, forcing many automakers to halt work there and reduce output elsewhere.

The supply chain crunch came as Japanese automakers were beginning to work extra hours and days to make up for production losses after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Toyota said it was too early to judge what impact the flood, which has resulted in lost production of 87,000 vehicles in Thailand through Nov. 21 and 40,000 in Japan, would have on its earnings.