TOKYO Nov 3 Toyota Motor Corp will continue next week to halt production at its three Thai factories and to reduce output in Japan, the United States and elsewhere, although it aims to resume Thai output this month as it secures alternative parts supplies, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The automaker is expected to formally announce its plans for next week on Friday, after it announced on Oct. 27 that the production halt would extend through the end of this week due to the impact of the Thai floods on its suppliers.

Most of Toyota's workers in Thailand are now able to report for work and prospects are firming up for securing alternative parts supplies, Kyodo reported, adding that the automaker was making preparations aimed at resuming production this month. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by David Holmes)