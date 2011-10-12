TOKYO Oct 12 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would halt production at all three of its assembly plants in Thailand at least until Oct. 15 due to a disruption to the supply of parts from the deadly floods.

The three factories, which have a combined production capacity of 650,000 vehicles a year, have had no direct impact from the floods, it said. Toyota is the top automaker in Thailand, a major export base for the firm.

A decision on production beyond Oct. 17 will be made as the situation develops, it said. All three factories have been closed since Monday.

