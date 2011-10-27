TOKYO Oct 27 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would keep its Thai production suspended through next week and reduce output at more regions due to the difficulty of procuring components from flooded suppliers in Thailand.

The world's biggest automaker also said it would continue to cut production in Japan and some other Asian markets next week, and added North America and South Africa to the list of regions that would see reduced output.

It said in a statement it would make an announcement swiftly if it finds any big impact on earnings from the decline in planned production. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)