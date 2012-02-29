BRIEF-Sprint Corp launches unlimited HD plan
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line"
TOKYO Feb 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was expanding engine production capacity at its Siam Toyota plant in Thailand by 100,000 engines per year to 840,000 engines to meet rising demand in southeast Asia.
The production capacity increase, to be done by 2014, will be for "ZR" engines used in Corolla sedans. ($1 = 80.5150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* CEO says western Canadian gas producers in talks with TransCanada Corp about pipeline tolling agreement on natural gas mainline system
* announced addition of new cohorts of PDX models to their existing tumorbank