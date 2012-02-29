TOKYO Feb 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was expanding engine production capacity at its Siam Toyota plant in Thailand by 100,000 engines per year to 840,000 engines to meet rising demand in southeast Asia.

The production capacity increase, to be done by 2014, will be for "ZR" engines used in Corolla sedans. ($1 = 80.5150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)