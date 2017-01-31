BANGKOK Jan 31 Thailand's total domestic car sales are expected at 800,000 units this year, up 4.06 percent from 2016, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, predicts its own 2017 auto sales in the Southeast Asian nation at 265,000 vehicles, up 8.1 percent from last year, it said at a news conference.

Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said domestic car sales would be helped by new models, improved private investment and the end of a five-year restriction on people selling cars bought under a government subsidy scheme.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world's top carmakers, and the sector accounts for around 10 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)