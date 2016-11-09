SAKARYA, Turkey Nov 9 Toyota Motor Corp launched production in Turkey on Wednesday of its C-HR compact SUV crossover and said the model would be exported to all global markets including North America.

In a statement, Toyota said production was beginning with an initial investment in Turkey of 350 million euros ($390 mln).

