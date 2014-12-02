US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 Toyota:
* Toyota calls for coordinated industry-wide initiative to independently test Takata airbag inflators that have been subject of recent recalls
* Toyota says goal of the initiative would be to address affected automakers' issues related to the airbag inflator recalls
* Toyota says beginning this month, will invite automakers affected by Takata airbag inflator issues to discuss potential of collaborative effort to source independent testing Source: toyota.us/1wl6Wds Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia as part of an Asian tour next month, sources said on Monday, amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia."