Feb 15 Toyota Credit Canada on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($400 million) of medium-term notes as a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.45 percent notes, due Feb. 27, 2017, were priced at 99.991 to yield 2.452 percent or 109.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.

($1=C$1.00) (Reporting by Pam Niimi)