Aug 9 Toyota Industries will double its forklift production capacity in China this September, the Nikkei reported.

The company plans to use the increased capacity to meet the growing demand for forklifts in China and to expand exports to the other markets, the paper said.

The company will increase its electric forklifts capacity to 6,000 units, the daily reported.

It will also add 100 factory workers to increase headcount at its Chinese unit Toyota Industry (Kunshan) Co to 300, the business daily said.

Toyota competes with Germany-based Kion Group in the manufacture and sale of lift trucks.