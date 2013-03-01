BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DETROIT, March 1 Toyota Motor Corp sales conference call: * US exec says industry sales in February will be up about 4 percent from same
month last year, with a 15.4 million annual selling rate * Toyota US exec says doesn't expect US sequestration budget cuts to have
impact on March sales
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.