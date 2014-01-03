METALS-LME copper hits near two-week low on Trump policy doubts

(Adds detail) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday, falling towards its lowest in a fortnight as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns that the U.S. would not push through corporate tax cuts as promised before last year's election pulled down stocks in Asia, with the negative sentiment spilling into metals, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.