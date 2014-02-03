BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies enters into an amendment to restated credit agreement
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
DETROIT Feb 3 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says us January sales fall 7.2 percent to 146,365 vehicles
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp