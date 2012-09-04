DETROIT, Sept 4 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says August U.S. auto industry sales will be 1.28 million vehicles, up 19

percent from year ago * Toyota says U.S. August auto industry sales will be 14.5 million on

seasonally adjusted annualized rate, highest since same figure in February * Toyota says September u.s. sales "opened strong" with "excellent labor day

weekend results" * Toyota says sold 1,047 plug-in hybrid prius models in August in U.S. market