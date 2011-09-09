* To spend almost $390 mln for new Indonesia plant - Nikkei
TOKYO, Sept 9 Toyota Motor Corp plans
to spend nearly 30 billion yen($388 million) to build an
assembly plant in Indonesia that it aims to launch in the first
half of 2013, the Nikkei business daily said, as it taps demand
from the fast-growing Southeast Asian auto market.
The move would enable Toyota to nearly double its production
capacity in Indonesia to about 200,000 vehicles a year, the
Nikkei said.
The plan comes after three years of limiting capital
investment to expanding existing plants in Japan and abroad, the
Nikkei said.
The facility will be built adjacent to its existing factory
in the Jakarta suburbs of Karawang and is expected to assemble
three subcompact models, including a low-priced strategic
vehicle under development for the country, the paper said.
Officials at Toyota were off on Friday and unavailable to
immediately comment on the report.
Toyota aims to increase its output in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy and said in May it would spend 16.5 billion yen
to boost production capacity there to 140,000 vehicles a year in
early 2013 from 100,000 units.
Last year, auto sales in Indonesia totalled around 750,000
units, approaching Thailand's roughly 800,000, with the number
seen exceeding 1 million units in the coming years, the Nikkei
said.
Toyota controls about 60 percent of the Indonesian market
when contributions by group firms such as Daihatsu Motor Co
are included. But as competition grows with Nissan
Motor and Suzuki Motor announcing plans to
boost output, Toyota aims to improve cost competitiveness
through increased local production, the Nikkei reported.
Other global automakers are looking to increase production
in Indonesia. On Thursday, the Indonesia head of Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd told Reuters that the Chinese
automaker plans to set up a car factory in country by 2015.
Shares of Toyota were down 0.1 percent in early morning
trade on Friday, in line with the benchmark Nikkei
average.
($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore and James Topham in Tokyo;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chris Gallagher)