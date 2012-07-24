BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
July 24 Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday it will invest more than $100 million to expand Lexus production in Canada.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada will hire an additional 400 workers at its Cambridge, Ontario, plant, which builds the Lexus RX utility vehicle.
The production expansion will be completed by early 2014, the automaker said. (Reporting By Paul Lienert; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.