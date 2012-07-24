July 24 Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday it will invest more than $100 million to expand Lexus production in Canada.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada will hire an additional 400 workers at its Cambridge, Ontario, plant, which builds the Lexus RX utility vehicle.

The production expansion will be completed by early 2014, the automaker said. (Reporting By Paul Lienert; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)