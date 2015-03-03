BRIEF-American Express sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 3 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says US February auto sales rose 13.3 percent to 180,467 vehicles
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.