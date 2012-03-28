March 28 Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp's Canadian unit, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada said it will invest C$80 million to increase the production of its RAV4 at its Woodstock, Ontario assembly plant.

The unit will increase RAV4 production at its Woodstock plant from 150,000 per year to 200,000 in early 2013.

The initiative, one of several projects announced in 2011 under the name Project Green Light, will result in about 400 new jobs between now and implementation.