BANGKOK, Sept 10 Contractor Toyo-Thai Corp Pcl
, which specialises in integrated engineering,
procurement and construction, said it had a strong order book
and expected revenue to rise by about 30 percent to 16 billion
baht ($497 million) this year.
Shares in Toyo-Thai, a joint venture between Italian-Thai
Development and Japan's Toyo Engineering Corp,
jumped 4.27 percent to 30.50 baht, while the broader SET
index was 0.27 percent higher.
"We will definitely reach the revenue growth target of 30
percent because we have orders worth 32 billion baht, of which
we expect to realise a third by this year and the rest in the
period until 2015," Kobchai Thanasukarn, general manager for
finance and investor relations, told reporters on Tuesday.
In 2012 Toyo-Thai earned 11 billion baht in revenue. In the
first half of 2013 it earned 6.7 billion baht.
Kobchai said the company expects revenue to rise by no less
than 25 percent next year to about 20 billion baht.
($1 = 32.1650 Thai baht)
