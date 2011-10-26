NEW YORK Oct 26 The doll with the dragon
tattoo?
With pink hair and tattoos across her shoulders and neck,
U.S. toymaker Mattel's latest collector's edition Barbie doll
could be compared more to the edgy female heroine of author
Stieg Larrson's best-selling Millennium trilogy than to the
more traditional Barbies.
Since its release earlier this month online, the $50
limited edition doll designed by Los Angeles-based fashion
company tokidoki and aimed at adult collectors, has sold out
but not before causing controversy.
"Is the New 'Tokidoki' Tattoo Barbie Inappropriate for
Children?" the magazine U.S. News & World Report asked in a
recent headline.
Some parents in the United States also questioned whether
the toy company that launched the original Barbie in 1959
should be promoting body art.
"It's teaching kids to want tattoos before they are old
enough to dress like that," Kevin Buckner, of Virginia, told a
local television station.
No one was available from Mattel to comment on the issue
but not all the feedback has been negative. Some adults said
the doll reflected modern fashion and pop culture.
"Have you seen Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry,
Rihanna?" Candace Caswell, a 30-year-old mother from New York
asked in an email interview, adding that the pop stars have
tattoos and wear wigs and crazy clothes.
"They are capturing a snapshot of pop culture the way it
really is. Barbie is not raising my daughter. I am," she
added.
For Heather Gately Stoll, of Colorado, tattoos are not the
issue.
"What is inappropriate for kids are her measurements," she
said about the shapely doll. "If she can change personalities
why can't she change her shape and size?"
And while New York mother Sue Dennis would not spend $50 on
the doll, she is not offended by it.
"I have a 16 month-old son and the tokidoki Barbie is more
the diverse image of women I would like to present to him
versus more traditional ones," she said.
The tokidoki Barbie is not the first to sport tattoos. In
2009, some stores pulled Mattel's Totally Stylin' Tattoos
Barbie following complaints, and a year earlier Mattel
collaborated with motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson to
produce a Barbie with wings tattooed on her back.
Production of tattooed Butterfly Art Barbie was halted in
1999 after parents voiced their concerns.
Gayatri Bhalla, 41, of Washington D.C, who writes a blog
about experiences for tween girls, sees it as a marketing
issue.
"One the one hand, the company likes to hold Barbie up as
the iconic American toy for girls and use her to promote things
that most parents wouldn't object to, such as Take Your
Daughter To Work Day," she said.
"But they also create Barbie in images that a lot of
parents wouldn't choose to hold up as a role model for their
young daughters, and a full-body tattooed doll falls into this
camp."