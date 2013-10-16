Oct 16 Toys R Us Inc on Wednesday
named its interim chief executive officer to the role full-time
and said it hired an executive with experience at rival Wal-Mart
Stores Inc to run its U.S. business, ending an
eight-month leadership search as it prepares for the holiday
season.
Antonio Urcelay, 61, will become CEO immediately, after
serving as the toy retailer's interim CEO since May. He joined
the company in 1996.
Hank Mullany will join as president of Toys R Us U.S. on
Nov. 5, the company said. Mullany, 55, was previously CEO of The
ServiceMaster Co. Prior to ServiceMaster, he was executive vice
president of Walmart U.S. and president of Walmart's northern
business, Toys R Us said.
Toys R Us in February said that Gerald Storch would step
down from the CEO role, just weeks after the world's largest
dedicated toy retailer reported disappointing results for the
all-important holiday season.