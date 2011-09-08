BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Toys R Us Inc [TOY.UL], the world's largest toy retailer, reported a wider quarterly net loss on higher costs and a less favorable tax rate.
The retailer, which is looking to go public, said its second-quarter net loss widened to $34 million from $14 million a year earlier.
Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July. [ID:nN1E7660XB]
Net sales rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion, helped by currency benefits and new stores. Total operating costs rose 4.4 percent to $977 million.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.2 percent domestically and internationally.
Demand was strong for learning toys, while sales of video game hardware and software were weak. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United States.
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017