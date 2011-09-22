(Corrects first paragraph to remove "11 percent")
* To hire more than 40,000 seasonal workers
* Hired 45,000 seasonal workers last year
* Hiring for winter jobs at Toys R Us begins this week
By Dhanya Skariachan
Sept 21 Toys R Us Inc [TOY.UL] is cutting its
holiday hiring, making it the latest retailer to exercise
caution while seeking temporary help in the anemic U.S.
economy.
The world's largest toy retailer plans to hire more than
40,000 seasonal workers at its stores and distribution centers
this holiday season.
It had hired 45,000 seasonal workers last year -- the same
number as its regular U.S. employees.
Retailers normally double their staff levels for the
biggest selling season of the year, but many are playing it
safe as U.S. shoppers show little appetite for nonessential
items in a weak economy.
"It looks to me like they are preparing for lowered
spending and will be very cautious about hiring people until
they really know they need them," John Challenger, chief
executive of global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas, said of retailers in general.
Chains such as J.C. Penney (JCP.N), Kohl's (KSS.N),
GameStop (GME.N) and Crate & Barrel have told Reuters they plan
to hire roughly the same number of seasonal workers as last
year. A quarter of the chains surveyed by Hay Group said they
were hiring fewer seasonal workers this year. [ID:nS1E78F1EZ]
An increased focus on e-commerce and the opening of fewer
temporary U.S. stores this year also seem to have weighed on
Toys R Us' hiring plans. [ID:nS1E78D0UX]
Hiring at Toys R Us begins this week and continues through
November, the company said, noting it will add more employees
if necessary.
The retailer often lets seasonal workers stay on a
permanent basis. About 10 percent of Toys R Us' 2010 holiday
workforce remain employed at its stores.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Richard Chang)