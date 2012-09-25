Sept 25 Toys R Us on Tuesday said it
would hire 45,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday
shopping period, becoming the latest retailer to increase its
hiring in anticipation of a modest bump in consumer spending.
The toy store chain hired 40,000 season workers last year,
15 percent of whom were kept after the holidays ended.
Last week, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it planned to
hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees to work at its Walmart
stores in the United States, slightly more than last year, while
department store operator Kohl's Corp said it would hire
52,700 people, or 10 percent more than last year.
The increase in hiring comes as shoppers continue to spend
more in stores than they did a year ago, helped by the gradually
improving economy.
Research firm ShopperTrak this month forecast U.S. retail
sales would rise 3.3 percent this holiday season, while
consulting firm Kurt Salmon expects a 4.2 percent increase.
Retailers typically add staff in the weeks leading up to the
holidays to work in stores and to help in other areas, such as
distribution and fulfilling online orders.
Some of the increase arises from a need for more staff at
the retailers' distribution centers to help quickly deliver
online orders and compete with online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc.