June 8 Toys R Us Inc reported a smaller
quarterly loss on Friday, as the world's largest specialty toy
retailer kept a tight lid on expenses to offset weak
international sales.
The company, which plans to go public, said its net loss
fell to $60 million in the first quarter ended April 28, from
$67 million in the year-earlier period.
Net sales fell 0.9 percent to $2.6 billion. Within the
international unit, the largest sales decline was in Japan, the
company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
