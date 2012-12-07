NEW YORK Dec 7 Toys R Us Inc reported a wider third-quarter net loss on Friday as the world's largest dedicated toy retailer was hurt by weaker sales and higher interest expense.

Its net loss widened to $105 million in the quarter, ended Oct. 27, from $93 million a year earlier.

Sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.6 billion.

Toys R Us was taken private in 2005 by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust in a $6.6 billion deal.