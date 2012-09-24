Sept 24 The maker of the Nabi tablet computer
for children sued Toys R Us Inc on Monday, saying the
world's largest toy retailer stole trade secrets in preparing to
introduce the rival Tabeo tablet this month.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Diego, California,
seeks to stop Toys R Us from selling Tabeo ahead of the
all-important holiday season. Nabi creator Fuhu Inc contends
that Toys R Us agreed to become the exclusive seller of the Nabi
last year to learn product secrets before bringing Tabeo to
market.
The introduction of Tabeo heated up the market for tablets
designed specifically for children, which also includes players
like LeapFrog Enterprises Inc's LeapPad.
Fuhu accused Toys R Us of fraud, breach of contract, unfair
competition and trade secret misappropriation. Fuhu also said
that Toys R Us copied Nabi's butterfly-shaped bumper,which is
used to help protect the tablet, for Tabeo.
According to the lawsuit, Toys R Us agreed in October 2011
to become the exclusive Nabi distributor, but in the end did
"virtually no promotion" and only ordered for the holiday season
a little more than what Toys R Us said could be sold in one day.
The companies ended their exclusive agreement in January.
Fuhu said in the lawsuit that the reason for Toys R Us's
behavior did not become clear until it introduced Tabeo this
month.
"Toys R Us used Fuhu's trade secrets and confidential
information to start selling Tabeo, which systematically
attempts to replicate the Nabi experience, far earlier than Toys
r Us could have done otherwise, if at all," the lawsuit said.
Aside from the order to stop selling Tabeo, Fuhu is asking
that any Tabeos be turned over to Fuhu. It is also seeking
unspecified monetary damages.
A spokeswoman for Toys R Us said the company could not
comment on the lawsuit as it has yet to have an opporunity to
review it.
The case is Fuhu Inc v Toys "R" Us Inc, Case. No.
12-CV-2308, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
California.